LION Bioscience and MDL Info in software deals

Germany's LION Bioscience and USA-based MDL Information Systems haveentered into software licensing and reselling agreements.
LION will license a wide range of MDL's industry-standard informatics applications and databases in order to develop and commercialize software applications that can be interfaced with the latter's widely-deployed products.
In addition, Platform Computing Corp, a distributed-resource management group, has said that its LSF ActiveCluster system supports LION Bioscience's SRS, a data integration platform that provides rapid, easy access to biological and life science data stored in more than 400 internal and public-domain databases. The integration of LSF ActiveCluster, according to PCC, will enable LION's customers to harness corporate desktops to accelerate the overall drug discovery process.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
