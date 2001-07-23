LION Bioscience and MDL Info in software deals

Germany's LION Bioscience and USA-based MDL Information Systems haveentered into software licensing and reselling agreements.

LION will license a wide range of MDL's industry-standard informatics applications and databases in order to develop and commercialize software applications that can be interfaced with the latter's widely-deployed products.

In addition, Platform Computing Corp, a distributed-resource management group, has said that its LSF ActiveCluster system supports LION Bioscience's SRS, a data integration platform that provides rapid, easy access to biological and life science data stored in more than 400 internal and public-domain databases. The integration of LSF ActiveCluster, according to PCC, will enable LION's customers to harness corporate desktops to accelerate the overall drug discovery process.