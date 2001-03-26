LION Bioscience launches updated version of SRS

LION Bioscience of Heidelberg, Germany, has introduced an updatedversion of its data integration technology SRS to the market. The company says that SRS 6.1 constitutes a major new release of the SRS system, enabling the integration of databases into a single system that allows researchers to easily access all available data sources relevant for their work. SRS forms the basis for LION's "knowledge management solutions" called i-biology, which is applied by 50 leading commercial organizations and 100 academic institutions.
Thure Etzold, LION's managing director and inventor of the SRS technology, said that the updated system "is a major advance in the delivery of powerful, customizable data integration software." He added that the company has successfully enhanced SRS based on user and market feedback, "providing our users with a powerful system to accelerate their discovery and development efforts."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze