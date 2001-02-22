LION buys 16.1% stake in GMD

LION bioscience has acquired a 16.1% stake in e-health data companyGMD of Germany in a deal worth almost 8 million euros ($7.4 million). The latter firm said that it will use the funds to develop and commercialize "e-health solutions," its web-based data system, and the firms will also jointly develop software modules to discover the causes of diseases. LION has an option to acquire an additional 9% of GMD's shares up until June 30, 2002.