LION pushing ahead in Bayer deal

LION Bioscience says that it has identified 250 drug targets for fellowGerman firm Bayer AG after only 22 months, half of the time frame agreed when their partnership was signed two years ago (Marketletters passim). Additionally, the company says that over 250 patents have been filed, 150 targets have been progressed into future development and one target has moved into preclinical studies.
