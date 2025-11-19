Lipha withdraw Praxilene Forte

- Lipha Pharmaceuticals has withdrawn its injectable formulation of naftidrofuryl, Praxilene Forte, from sale following a review by the UK and European regulatory authorities. The review concluded that the cardiac and neurological toxicities associated with the drug outweigh its benefits in the treatment of severe peripheral vascular disease. The oral formulation of the drug, also marketed as Praxilene, is unaffected by the move and remains on the market, according to Lipha.