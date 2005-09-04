Lipid Sciences initiates HDL collaboration

US drugmaker Lipid Sciences says that, as part of its strategic plan to broaden the scope of its high-density lipoprotein therapy platform, it plans to initiate a development program in collaboration with the Washington Hospital Center and the Cardiovascular Research Institute of the MedStar Research Institute in Washington, DC.

Bryan Brewer, vice chairman of Lipid Sciences and director of lipoprotein and atherosclerosis research at the CRI, will lead the program in the field of HDL mimetic peptides, which consist of a unique sequence of amino acids that duplicate the critical functional characteristics of apolipoprotein A-I, the key protein component of HDL. These agents may serve to stabilize so-called vulnerable plaques, reduce the size of lipid-rich plaques in the arterial wall and enhance the process of reverse cholesterol transport. The firm added that they can be efficiently and economically synthesized in quantities sufficient for preclinical and clinical research, and can be scaled for low-cost, commercial production as a drug.