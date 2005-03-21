Lipitor cuts risk of heart attack and stroke

Data from a recent study, presented at the American College of Cardiology meeting in Orlando, USA, further demonstrate the clinical benefits of US drug giant Pfizer's $10.0 billion-a-year cholesterol-lowerer Lipitor (atorvastatin).

The five-year TNT (Treating to New Targets) trial evaluated 10,000 patients with established coronary heart disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein, or bad cholesterol, to determine whether high-dose Lipitor patients who aggressively lowered their LDL-cholesterol levels to well below the current guidelines would experience additional CV benefits compared to Lipitor patients who maintained their LDL-cholesterol at recommended levels.