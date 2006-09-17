Saturday 8 November 2025

Lipitor superior to simvastatin

17 September 2006

Results of the IDEAL-ACS (Incremental Decrease in Endpoints Through Aggressive Lipid Lowering) study show that patients who have suffered a recent heart attack, when treated with 80mg of Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin), experienced fewer second heart attacks than those taking 20mg to 40mg of simvastatin. The data, which were presented at the World Congress of Cardiology in Barcelona, Spain, are derived from a sub-analysis of acute coronary syndrome sufferers from the wider IDEAL study.

The findings revealed that Lipitor brought about a 46% reduction in the risk of experiencing a subsequent heart attack when compared with simvastatin, as well as a 34% lowering of the chance of experiencing a second major coronary event. The results also showed that the drug caused an 18% reduction in the overall risk of death, heart attack, revascularization, stroke and angina.

"Patients who have experienced a recent heart attack are at the greatest risk of experiencing another life-threatening cardiovascular event, especially in the first year after the inital attack," commented A G Olson, study investigator and head of clinical research at the Stockholm Heart Center, in Sweden. Prof Olson added that the study demonstrates the benefits and significant risk reduction of prompt and intensive lipid-lowereing treatment with Lipitor in very high-risk patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze