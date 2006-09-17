Lipitor superior to simvastatin

Results of the IDEAL-ACS (Incremental Decrease in Endpoints Through Aggressive Lipid Lowering) study show that patients who have suffered a recent heart attack, when treated with 80mg of Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin), experienced fewer second heart attacks than those taking 20mg to 40mg of simvastatin. The data, which were presented at the World Congress of Cardiology in Barcelona, Spain, are derived from a sub-analysis of acute coronary syndrome sufferers from the wider IDEAL study.

The findings revealed that Lipitor brought about a 46% reduction in the risk of experiencing a subsequent heart attack when compared with simvastatin, as well as a 34% lowering of the chance of experiencing a second major coronary event. The results also showed that the drug caused an 18% reduction in the overall risk of death, heart attack, revascularization, stroke and angina.

"Patients who have experienced a recent heart attack are at the greatest risk of experiencing another life-threatening cardiovascular event, especially in the first year after the inital attack," commented A G Olson, study investigator and head of clinical research at the Stockholm Heart Center, in Sweden. Prof Olson added that the study demonstrates the benefits and significant risk reduction of prompt and intensive lipid-lowereing treatment with Lipitor in very high-risk patients.