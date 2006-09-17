Lipitor superior to simvastatin

Results of the IDEAL-ACS (Incremental Decrease in Endpoints Through Aggressive Lipid Lowering) study show that patients who have suffered a recent heart attack, when treated with 80mg of Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin), experienced fewer second heart attacks than those taking 20mg to 40mg of simvastatin. The data, which were presented at the World Congress of Cardiology in Barcelona, Spain, are derived from a sub-analysis of acute coronary syndrome sufferers from the wider IDEAL study.
The findings revealed that Lipitor brought about a 46% reduction in the risk of experiencing a subsequent heart attack when compared with simvastatin, as well as a 34% lowering of the chance of experiencing a second major coronary event. The results also showed that the drug caused an 18% reduction in the overall risk of death, heart attack, revascularization, stroke and angina.
"Patients who have experienced a recent heart attack are at the greatest risk of experiencing another life-threatening cardiovascular event, especially in the first year after the inital attack," commented A G Olson, study investigator and head of clinical research at the Stockholm Heart Center, in Sweden. Prof Olson added that the study demonstrates the benefits and significant risk reduction of prompt and intensive lipid-lowereing treatment with Lipitor in very high-risk patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze