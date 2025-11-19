Lipo Tech Places Units

Liposome Technology has closed a private placement of units with domestic and international, primarily Asian, investors. The units consist of one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase a one-half share of common stock at an exercise price per share of $4.43. The warrants are only exercisable if the warrant holders have their investments in common stock for a period of one year. The price per unit was $6.76, and an aggregate of over $14.5 million was raised.
Under the terms of the financing, the investors also receive the first right to negotiate in taking part in the commercial development of the company's anticancer product Doxil (also called Dox-SL) in Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.
