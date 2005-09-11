Liponex develops Improved CRD5 formulation

Canadian pharmaceutical research company Liponex has released an update concerning the further development and, specifically, the re-formulation of its lead drug candidate CRD5, which is intended for use in the field of heart disease prevention.

The new formulation has demonstrated a significant increase in high-density lipoprotein (APO A1) levels in rodent models at dosages eight times lower than with the unformulated material. The company, which has recently received approval from Health Canada for a clinical trial application, intends to use the latest version of the drug in a Phase II trial scheduled to take place in the near future.