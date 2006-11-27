Liponex elucidates PI's mechanism

Canadian biopharmaceutical firm Liponex says that data presented at the American Heart Association 2006 scientific sessions, held in Chicago, Illinois, shed light on the mechanism of the action of phosphatidylinositol (PI), which is the active ingredient in CRD5, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of dyslipidemia and heart disease.
Researchers examined the proteins involved in liver cell signal transduction pathways and showed that PI acts through a mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway to increase plasma levels of apoA-I, the major protein component of high-density lipoprotein. According to Liponex, PI increased plasma apoA-I levels 45% in fat-fed rats over a two-week treatment period. Inclusion of an intestinal absorption enhancer further increased apoA-I levels, at one eighth of the dose.
