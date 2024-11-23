Liposome Company's Expanded Abelcet Approved In USA

- The Liposome Company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for an expanded indication for its Abelcet (amphotericin B lipid complex injection). Now approved for the treatment of invasive fungal infections in patients unresponsive to or intolerant of to conventional treatment with amphotericin B, it is also currently on the market in the USA for the second-line treatment of aspergillosis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze