LIPOSOME TECHNOLOGY RESULTS

- Liposome Technology Inc posted sales of $233,000 for the three months ended March 31, a decline from $286,000 in the same period in 1993. The net loss for the quarter also rose from $5.6 million to $7.7 million. The increased loss reflected increased clinical development activity and patent-related litigation, said the company.
