Lisata Therapeutics is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey (NASDAQ: LSTA). Its lead candidate, certepetide, is a cyclic peptide drug designed to enhance the delivery and efficacy of anti-cancer agents in solid tumors via a novel cellular uptake mechanism.

In June 2025, Lisata expanded its strategic collaboration with GATC Health to leverage GATC’s AI-powered Multiomics Advanced Technology (MAT) platform. The alliance aims to accelerate drug discovery and development by using AI to predict safety, efficacy, and optimal indication areas. As part of the expansion, Lisata will co-develop an AI-identified small-molecule candidate targeting opioid use disorder, expected to enter Phase I trials in early 2026.