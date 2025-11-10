Lisinopril Cleared Post-MI In USA

The ACE inhibitor Lisinopril, which is marketed by Merck & Co as Prinivil and by Zeneca as Zestril, has been approved in the USA to reduce mortality in patients suffering an acute myocardial infarction. The approval was based on the results of the GISSI-3 study (Marketletters passim), which found that addition of the ACE inhibitor to standard therapy within 24 hours of a heart attack reduced six-week mortality by 11%.
Lisinopril has also been granted marketing approval for AMI in nine markets, including the UK. Merck and Zeneca note that lisinopril is the only ACE inhibitor to be approved for use in a broad patient population post-MI. Captopril can be used in those with an ejection fraction of 40% or less, while ramipril can be used in those with evidence of congestive heart failure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze