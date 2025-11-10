Lisinopril Cleared Post-MI In USA

The ACE inhibitor Lisinopril, which is marketed by Merck & Co as Prinivil and by Zeneca as Zestril, has been approved in the USA to reduce mortality in patients suffering an acute myocardial infarction. The approval was based on the results of the GISSI-3 study (Marketletters passim), which found that addition of the ACE inhibitor to standard therapy within 24 hours of a heart attack reduced six-week mortality by 11%.

Lisinopril has also been granted marketing approval for AMI in nine markets, including the UK. Merck and Zeneca note that lisinopril is the only ACE inhibitor to be approved for use in a broad patient population post-MI. Captopril can be used in those with an ejection fraction of 40% or less, while ramipril can be used in those with evidence of congestive heart failure.