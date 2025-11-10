Lisofylline Effective In ARDS?

Researchers at Cell Therapeutics have reported the results of a study of lisofylline in patients with adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) which suggest that the drug may be effective in this as-yet untreatable condition. Cell Therapeutics specializes in the development of drugs which modulate secondary messenger systems in cells (Marketletter September 19, 1994).

Results of the pilot study were presented at the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in Keystone, Colorado, last week. Company researchers had previously reported a link between the production of phosphatidic acid and the oxidative damage to lung and other organs seen in ARDS. They hypothesized that since lisofylline inhibits PA formation, the drug would decrease cell susceptibility to the oxidative damage. The scientists also found that it is possible to predict patients at risk of ARDS by measuring the ratio of certain free fatty acids (byproducts of PA metabolism), found in the blood.

FFA levels in serum of 39 healthy control subjects were measured and retrospectively compared to the levels in 30 patients with sepsis, trauma or ARDS within 24 hours of serum sampling. Of these 30 patients, 13 were at risk for ARDS but did not develop the syndrome, seven were at-risk and did develop the condition, and 10 had ARDS on admission to the study. The samples from all 30 test patients had elevated oleate plus lineolate: palmitate ratios compared to controls. The researchers then conducted a 13-patient study of lisofylline in patients with life-threatening infections and multiple organ failure who were at risk for ARDS. None of the six patients who received lisofylline died, while there were three deaths out of the seven control patients.