Listing For BB Biotech AG

- The German biotechnology investment group BB Biotech AG has beenlisted on the Frankfurt stock exchange's "new" market. Market capitalization is around 1 billion Deutschemarks ($562.2 million). Financing is currently divided between BioChem Pharma (31% shares), Transkaryotic Therapies (12%), Genzyme (9%), Aviron (8%) and Amgen and smaller companies (32%).
