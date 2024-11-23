Listing Of ICL Unit On NYSE

Israel Chemicals Ltd is moving ahead with the New York listing of its 85%-owned subsidiary, Perio Products. The public will be offered 25%-30% of its equity; the firm is tentatively valued at around $150 million.

Perio Products is involved in the development and manufacture of targeted sustained-release products for periodontitis, a gum disease affecting 70% of the adult population.

ICL acquired 18% of Perio from A L Laboratories for $6.6 million in September 1996.