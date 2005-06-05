Lithuania govt "does not support drug sector"

Research carried out by pharmaceutical companies in Lithuania reveals that the country's imports of medicines are 13 times higher than drug exports, according to the LET news agency. The report notes that the Lithuanian government's policies towards the pharmaceutical industry do not support the industry's development.
"The local pharmaceuticals industry is important for most countries of the European Union," said Viktorija Moisenko, coordinator of the research. "For example, pharmaceuticals produced by domestic producers constitute from 3% to 70% of the market in Slovenia, Croatia and Poland. In Lithuania, the role of the local pharmaceutical industry is much smaller," he added. The country's drug industry employs around 1,000 people.
