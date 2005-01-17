Lithuania Rx wholesale, import license "crisis"

New licensing regulations in Lithuania make it almost impossible for a new company to obtain a drug import license, while a wholesale distribution permit is also much more expensive to acquire, says Rimantas Zemaitis, director of the Association of Pharmaceutical Wholesalers in Lithuania.
Parliament passed the European Union-compliant regulations in December. They require new pharmaceutical companies seeking import and wholesale licenses to prove that their suppliers meet certain criteria, reports Baltic Business News.
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