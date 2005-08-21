Lithuanian drug price calculation changes

The Lithuanian government says the base prices for state-subsidized drugs are to be calculated on the basis of prices in six comparable countries, reports the LETA news agency. Health Minister Zilvinas Padaiga said this will suit everyone, as the government will spend less money on drugs and companies operating in the sector will have clear regulations.

The National Patients' Fund reported earlier this year that the government plans to spend 440.0 million litas ($157.5 million) on medicines reimbursement this year, although actual expenditure is expected to exceed this amount.

Meantime, it is reported that Lithuania imported pharmaceuticals worth 537.0 million litas in the first half of this year, a year-on-year drop of 4.5%.