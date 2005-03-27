Liverpool to lead UK pediatric R&D initiative

The University of Liverpool, in partnership with the Royal Liverpool Children's National Health Service Trust (Alder Hey), is to lead a L20.0 million ($38.0 million) UK Department of Health initiative to develop pediatric medicines.

The new UK Medicines For Children Research Network will enable the development of a wide variety of drugs for children, including those for the prevention and treatment of diseases affecting newborns and children in intensive care, says the University. It will become the coordinating center for this new network, to be based at the Institute of Child Health at Alder Hey, and undertake clinical studies into the safety and effectiveness of pediatric medicines.