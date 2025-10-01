Lloyds Chemists Turns Down UniChem And Gehe Bids

- Lloyds Chemists, the UK pharmacy chain, has asked its shareholders to hold out for a larger bid, putting pressure on rival bidders, UK company UniChem and Gehe of Germany. Both companies have until January 17, 1997, to increase their offers. UniChem's offer is currently worth L626.4 million ($1.04 billion), made up in the main of UniChem shares and some cash, while Gehe's bid stands at 500 pence in cash for each Lloyds share, and is worth a total of L650.6 million, says Gehe (Marketletters passim).
