LMWH For Home Treatment Of DVT

The results of two studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine (March 14), reveal that low-molecular weight heparin products can be used to treat deep vein thrombosis in the home setting.
Sanofi's Fraxiparine (nadroparin) and Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Lovenox (enoxaparin) were found to be effective and safe alternatives to intravenous standard heparin, generally administered over five days in hospital, for the prevention of DVT.
The chance of a thrombus forming was the same regardless of whether LMWH or standard heparin were used, and patients needed far less time in hospital; some patients had no need for hospitalization, while others could be discharged early. There were no differences in the rate of excessive bleeding episodes between either LMWH product and unfractionated heparin.
