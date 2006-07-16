Locus signs accord with Ono Pharma

Locus Pharmaceuticals, a computationally-based US drug design and development company, says that it has entered into a research agreement with Japan's Ono Pharmaceutical, whereby it will apply its proprietary computational technologies and capabilities in chemistry, biology and crystallography to design and develop Investigational New Drug-directed preclinical drug candidates for Ono.

The molecular target is a protein kinase selected by Ono. Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.