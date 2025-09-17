Running from 16-21 November 2025, the week includes more than 50 satellite events hosted by organisations across the sector. Key components of the programme are the Jefferies European Healthcare Conference, which will anchor the week and draw over 1,300 investors, the “Welcome to London” reception at Somerset House, the London Life Sciences Week Pavilion at 180 Studios (serving as a central hub for panels, pitches and networking), and the International Investor Summit at Victoria House.

This year’s schedule spans investor briefings, scientific symposia, innovation showcases, and policy & regulation discussions, enabling attendees to explore emerging life sciences trends, investment opportunities, and cross-sector partnerships. The event places emphasis on connecting UK life sciences innovation with global investment, and on highlighting the strengths of London’s ecosystem: leading research institutions, a skilled workforce, infrastructure, and support from government.

LLSW also provides opportunities for organisations to contribute via sponsorship, host satellite events, or add their own events to the official calendar to increase visibility. The week is intended for biotech founders, start-ups, established companies, venture capital and private equity investors, government bodies, and others involved in health, medtech, diagnostics, therapeutics and related fields.