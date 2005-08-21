Lonza/Bio*One JV for Singapore plant

Swiss firm Lonza and Singapore's Bio*One Capital have entered into a joint venture to establish a major contract manufacturing organization in Singapore for the production of commercial biopharmaceuticals. Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

The plant will be realized in two phases, with construction of the shell as the first commencing at end-2005. The final build-out of the facility will be completed within 24 months of the shell being erected, the firms say.

Lonza, which generated revenues of 2.18 billion Swiss francs ($1.74 billion) in 2004, says that this project "further strengthens its leading position as a global custom manufacturer of biopharmaceuticals entering the fast-growing Asian market."