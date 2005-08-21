Lonza/Bio*One JV for Singapore plant

Swiss firm Lonza and Singapore's Bio*One Capital have entered into a joint venture to establish a major contract manufacturing organization in Singapore for the production of commercial biopharmaceuticals. Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.
The plant will be realized in two phases, with construction of the shell as the first commencing at end-2005. The final build-out of the facility will be completed within 24 months of the shell being erected, the firms say.
Lonza, which generated revenues of 2.18 billion Swiss francs ($1.74 billion) in 2004, says that this project "further strengthens its leading position as a global custom manufacturer of biopharmaceuticals entering the fast-growing Asian market."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze