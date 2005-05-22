Lonza invests $20M in expanding peptides capacity

Switzerland's Lonza has initiated a 24.0 million Swiss franc ($20.0 million) investment program to expand its peptides manufacturing capacities at its site in Visp, in response to increasing demand for peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients and the growing number of new entities entering clinical trials. This will focus on several areas of Lonza's large-scale peptide and oligonucleotides manufacturing activities and will underscore its strategic commitment to becoming the preferred supplier in this area, the firm says.
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