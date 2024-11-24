Sunday 24 November 2024

Lonza

Lonza to produce Casgevy for Vertex
Lonza has signed a long-term commercial supply agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel).   25 September 2024


CSL shifts gene therapy focus, closes Pasadena site
19 November 2024
Silence presents positive Phase II zerlasiran data at AHA
19 November 2024
AstraZeneca selects Quell drug to progress in type 1 diabetes Treg cell therapy program
18 November 2024
M&A activity – CRISPR fuelling investor interest in gene editing
15 November 2024
FDA nod for AADC deficiency gene therapy from PTC
14 November 2024

Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
CatalYm gaining momentum with GDF-15 neutralizing approach
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China

AlveoGene
A biotech start-up aiming to leverage a proprietary lentiviral gene therapy platform designed and developed by GTC specifically for inhaled delivery.

Vyriad collaborates with Novartis on in vivo CAR-T cell therapies
US clinical-stage biotech Vyriad has entered into a strategic collaboration with Swiss pharma giant Novartis to discover and develop in vivo chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies.   21 November 2024
CSL shifts gene therapy focus, closes Pasadena site
Australia’s CSL Limited plans to shut down its Californian R&D facility focused on cell and gene therapies by January 2025, signaling a shift away from ex vivo lentiviral-based technology.   19 November 2024
Silence presents positive Phase II zerlasiran data at AHA
19 November 2024
AstraZeneca selects Quell drug to progress in type 1 diabetes Treg cell therapy program
Privately-held UK firm Quell Therapeutics, which positions itself as a pioneer in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies for serious medical conditions driven by the immune system, has announced that AstraZeneca has selected a candidate to progress in the type 1 diabetes (T1D) Treg cell therapy program.   18 November 2024
M&A activity – CRISPR fuelling investor interest in gene editing
A Feature analyzing M&A, licensing and partnerships in gene editing as CRISPR therapeutics enter the market and present new opportunities for pharma growth.   15 November 2024
FDA nod for AADC deficiency gene therapy from PTC
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval of PTC Therapeutics’ gene therapy for the treatment of AADC (aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase) deficiency, making it the first-ever gene therapy approved in the USA that is directly administered to the brain.   14 November 2024
Neurogene’s NGN-401 gene therapy scores well in Rett syndrome
Neurogene has announced positive interim clinical data in the first four participants in the low-dose cohort of its ongoing Phase I/II open-label trial designed to evaluate NGN-401 gene therapy for the treatment of female pediatric patients with Rett syndrome.   13 November 2024
BeiGene posts strong 3rd-qtr 2024 sales growth
Sino-American oncology company BeiGene has announced third-quarter 2024 financials, showing the total revenues was $1,002 million, up 28% compared to $781 million in the same period of 2023.   13 November 2024
Sarepta halts development of Duchenne drug as Elevidys soars
Sarepta Therapeutics has announced it will cease development of SRP-5051, an experimental drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, citing safety issues, feedback from the Food and Drug Administration, and the shifting Duchenne treatment landscape.   11 November 2024
FDA Rare Pediatric Disease status for AskBio’s AB-1003
Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (AskBio) today announced that AB-1003 (also known as LION-101) has received rare pediatric disease designation and orphan-drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9).   7 November 2024

BRIEF—Ginkgo to reduce headcount by a third
Boston-based biotech firm Ginkgo Bioworks has announced significant workforce reductions as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts.   28 June 2024
PolTREG’s type-1 diabetes Treg cell therapy PTG-007 demonstrates long-term safety and efficacy
24 June 2024
BRIEF—EMA approves variation for Kite’s CAR-T cell therapies
6 June 2024
BRIEF—uniQure receives FDA RMAT designation for AMT-130 in Huntington’s
3 June 2024
BRIEF—AstraZeneca completes equity investment agreement with Cellectis
6 May 2024
BRIEF—BridgeBio taps markets for $250 million
6 March 2024
BRIEF—MHRA gives license to UK center for manufacture of advanced therapies
1 March 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 25
Last week Vertex Pharmaceuticals released positive Phase III results for its suzetrigine for moderate-to-severed pain. Belgium’s UCB revealed that Swiss pharma giant Roche was terminating its collaboration on the Alzheimer’s candidate bepranemab. The UK’s health technology assessor the Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) declined to recommend a second Alzheimer’s treatment, this time Eli Lilly’s Kisunla. Also of note, Lyell Immunopharma announced its planned acquisition of ImmPACT Bio and reprioritization of its own clinical pipeline.   27 October 2024

Lyell Immunopharma to acquire ImmPACT Bio
26 October 2024
Ocuphire buys Opus Genetics, grows gene therapy pipeline
24 October 2024
Merger to create global Treg company
18 October 2024
New RNA manufacturing firm has focus on Asia-Pacific region
16 September 2024
Pharma deals on the up
21 June 2024
Two Syncona companies merge with focus on gene therapies
17 June 2024
Cartesian Therapeutics
Sapreme Technologies
GeneVentiv Therapeutics
Sirnaomics
Cellular Origins
Genevant Sciences
Dyne Therapeutics
Argo Biopharma
Dewpoint Therapeutics
Remix Therapeutics
Eterna Therapeutics
Orum Therapeutics

