Lorne Cancer Conference

13 February 202515 February 2025
Lorne, AustraliaMantra Lorne
A leading event for the Australian biotech industry, bringing together major hospitals, universities, research institutes and biotechnology companies.

One of the hallmarks of the meeting over many years has been the friendly and frequent interactions between delegates and the companies who supply equipment, reagents and pharmaceuticals.

There are opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to interact directly with key decision makers and influencers, to strengthen their positions in the industry, to showcase their products or services face-to-face, and develop new partnerships and networks with a motivated and targeted audience.

