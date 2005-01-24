Lorus closes 2nd-tranche of C$15M financing

Lorus Therapeutics, a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of cancer, announced the closing on January 14 of the second tranche of a C$15 million ($12.3 million) private placement of convertible secured debentures with Erin Mills Investment Corp. The proceeds will be used to finance the company's R&D and ongoing operations.

Pursuant to the terms of the private placement, Lorus issued to EMIC a convertible debenture in the principal amount of C$5 million maturing October 6, 2009. The debenture is convertible at the option of the holder at any time prior to maturity into common shares at a conversion price of C$1.00 per share, representing a 56% premium to the January 13 closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.