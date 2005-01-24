Lorus closes 2nd-tranche of C$15M financing

Lorus Therapeutics, a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of cancer, announced the closing on January 14 of the second tranche of a C$15 million ($12.3 million) private placement of convertible secured debentures with Erin Mills Investment Corp. The proceeds will be used to finance the company's R&D and ongoing operations.
Pursuant to the terms of the private placement, Lorus issued to EMIC a convertible debenture in the principal amount of C$5 million maturing October 6, 2009. The debenture is convertible at the option of the holder at any time prior to maturity into common shares at a conversion price of C$1.00 per share, representing a 56% premium to the January 13 closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze