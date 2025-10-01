Losec "Will Be The World's Top-Selling Drug In 2000"

The world's top selling drug in the year 2000 will be Astra Merck's Losec (omeprazole), with sales of $3.6 billion, says a new report from Datamonitor. By 2000, Losec will have toppled the current top-seller, Glaxo Wellcome's Zantac (ranitidine) into fifth place, with projected sales of $1.76 billion, says the study, Global Pharmaceutical Forecasts to 2005, which is available through the Marketletter offices.

Second to Losec will be Eli Lilly's depression treatment Prozac (fluoxetine), but with sales of $2.8 billion it will still be a long way behind, says the study.

Prospects For Market leaders Looking at the prospects for the leading players to the millennium, Datamonitor says Merck & Co is well-placed to retain its strong leadership. It has an interest in five of the 25 forecast top-sellers, and they will earn it $7 billion. Further into the future, the study believes Merck & Co will be able to sustain this level of performance to 2005 with three of the world's top five drugs.