Loss Increases At Proteus In 1994

UK company Proteus International has announced a pretax loss of L7.9 million ($12.6 million) in the year ended March 31, 1994, increasing from a loss of L6.6 million a year earlier. The operating loss was L8.1 million, compared with L6.7 million in the 1993 fiscal year. The loss per share was 25.5 pence. Proteus recorded no turnover.
During the year, the company focused its R&D activities on those programs that have the greatest likelihood of success in major markets within the leading therapeutic areas of infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. R&D expenditure has increased in line with the progress of these programs, according to Kevin Gilmore, chairman of the company.
During the year, the company reduced its number of projects to 12, on the basis of offering the greatest commercial opportunity and financial return. It has commenced several new therapeutic projects in the area of HIV infection, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma and thrombosis, and pursued a number of commercial deals with major pharmaceutical companies, commented chief executive Jurek Sikorski.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze