Loss Increases At Proteus In 1994

UK company Proteus International has announced a pretax loss of L7.9 million ($12.6 million) in the year ended March 31, 1994, increasing from a loss of L6.6 million a year earlier. The operating loss was L8.1 million, compared with L6.7 million in the 1993 fiscal year. The loss per share was 25.5 pence. Proteus recorded no turnover.

During the year, the company focused its R&D activities on those programs that have the greatest likelihood of success in major markets within the leading therapeutic areas of infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. R&D expenditure has increased in line with the progress of these programs, according to Kevin Gilmore, chairman of the company.

During the year, the company reduced its number of projects to 12, on the basis of offering the greatest commercial opportunity and financial return. It has commenced several new therapeutic projects in the area of HIV infection, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma and thrombosis, and pursued a number of commercial deals with major pharmaceutical companies, commented chief executive Jurek Sikorski.