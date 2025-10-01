Losses At Aronex In 1995

Aronex, the firm which resulted from the three-way merger of Argus, Oncologix and Triplex, reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 1995 of $3.7 million or 20 cents per share, compared with a loss of $2.3 million or 23 cents per share in the 1994 fourth quarter. For the full year the loss was $17.4 million or $1.34 per share, almost double the loss a year earlier.
Revenues for the year were $1.7 million, and for the quarter they were $920,000.
The 1995 fourth-quarter results reflect a one-time, non-cash charge of $964,000 due to the merger of the three companies.
