Losses At Green Cross

Green Cross, which is reeling from the HIV-tainted blood products scandal in Japan (Marketletters passim), saw profits plunge to losses in the year ended March 1996. Operating losses were 957 million yen ($8.8 million), recurring losses were 538 million yen, and the net loss was 5.2 billion yen, but no loss per share was recorded.

Sales for the year plunged from 88.7 billion yen to 18.1 billion yen. The company is facing a boycott of its products and large damages related to a lawsuit.