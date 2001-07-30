Thursday 6 March 2025

Losses deepen at France's NicOx

30 July 2001

NicOx of France has posted a net loss of 5.9 million euros ($5.2million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 1.6 million euros a year before, reflecting an 87.9% increase in its R&D spend. The firm finished the reporting period with cash and equivalents of 77.9 million euros, boosted by the proceeds of a recent follow-on offering (Marketletter May 28).

Partnering deal imminent

Michele Garufi, NicOx' chief executive, said that the firm is pursing a strategy of rapid growth, adding to its patent portfolio, expanding its product pipeline "and moving its compounds already under development rapidly ahead." He expressed his pleasure with the firm's follow-on offering "in the face of very difficult market conditions," saying it showed that "the potential of nitric oxide and NicOx is increasingly being understood." Mr Garufi went on to say that "talks to find partners for our most advanced programs are continuing and we plan to announce the first agreement later this year."

