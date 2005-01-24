Losses dip at Canada's Lorus

Canadian biopharmaceutical firm Lorus Therapeutics has reported a loss of C$5.9 million ($4.8 million), or C$0.03 per share, for the three months ended November 30, 2004, which is slightly lower than the C$6.0 million deficit recorded for the like, year-earlier period.

However, revenues fell to just C$3,000, compared with C$604,000. This downturn was due to a C$546,000 fee received in the prior year relating to the out-licensing of Lorus' clotrimazole analog library to Cyclacel. In addition, in the six-month period to end-November, Lorus did not have any revenue related to the sale in Mexico of Virulizin, an immunotherapy drug that is thought to stimulate the patient's immune system, versus C$58,000 in the prior-year period.