Losses Increase At Hyal Pharmaceutical In 1995

The consolidated net loss for 1995 at Canada's Hyal Pharmaceutical was C$11.6 million ($8.5 million) or C$0.60 per share. This compared with losses a year earlier of C$4.6 million or $0.27 per share. The firm said that in 1994, operating results included a one-time dilution gain of C$5 million related to an initial public offering by Hyal Pharmaceutical Australia.

Revenues for 1995 were C$2.1 million, up 20%. Revenues were positively affected by increased interest income from investment of proceeds of the company's equity offering which was completed in October 1995. Also having an effect was higher licensing income relating to the receipt of $250,000 from Allergen of the USA in relation to a licensing agreement.

R&D expenditure in 1995 was C$9.6 million, up 24%. The increase was attributed, in the main, to costs associated with clinical trials for products for the topical treatment of pain and the topical treatment of actinic keratosis, as well as to increased costs of preclinical and in-house R&D programs in Canada and Australia.