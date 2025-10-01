Losses Reduced At Cortecs International

Losses were reduced 20% to L1.6 million ($2.4 million) at Cortecs International of the UK in the six-month reporting period ended December 31, 1996. Turnover during the period advanced 53% to L4.9 million.
The firm is in a strong position financially, according to Glen Travers, chairman of Cortecs. He noted that the firm raised L12 million via a placement with UK institutions in November 1995. The funds are being used to bring forward development of diagnostic products due to be launched this year.
Also, since the year-end Cortecs has entered into a third syndication agreement approved by the Australian government by which the firm will receive around L1.2 million over three years to fund further development of Cortec's oral therapeutic vaccine against Helicobacter pylori.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze