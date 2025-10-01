Losses Reduced At Cortecs International

Losses were reduced 20% to L1.6 million ($2.4 million) at Cortecs International of the UK in the six-month reporting period ended December 31, 1996. Turnover during the period advanced 53% to L4.9 million.

The firm is in a strong position financially, according to Glen Travers, chairman of Cortecs. He noted that the firm raised L12 million via a placement with UK institutions in November 1995. The funds are being used to bring forward development of diagnostic products due to be launched this year.

Also, since the year-end Cortecs has entered into a third syndication agreement approved by the Australian government by which the firm will receive around L1.2 million over three years to fund further development of Cortec's oral therapeutic vaccine against Helicobacter pylori.