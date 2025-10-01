Losses Rise At Icos In 1995

US biopharmaceutical firm Icos reported a net loss of $23.4 million for 1995, compared with $22.7 a year earlier. The loss per share was $0.73, vs $0.88 in 1994. Revenues for 1995 were $1.5 million resulting from an R&D agreement with Abbott Laboratories. Icos had no revenues in 1994.

R&D expenditure rose 13% in 1995 to $24 million as a result of costs related to clinical trials of Hu23F2G for multiple sclerosis, progression of potential products towards clinical trials and other product developments. The firm's R&D focuses on inflammatory and other diseases, with targets such as asthma, cardiovascular diseases and multiple sclerosis.

For the fourth quarter, the net loss was $6.5 million, compared with $5.8 million a year earlier. The loss per share was $0.20 in 1995, having been $0.21 in 1994. Fourth-quarter revenues were $500,000; there were none in the 1994 fourth quarter.