Lotus' Ergomar approved In USA

Lotus Biomedical has received US Food and Drug Administration approval to reintroduce its migraine treatment, Ergomar 2mg sublingual tablets (ergotamine tartrate), to abort or prevent migraine attacks. The company believes the product is especially useful when taken in the early stages of migraine onset, and notes that long-term use has shown that it is effective in controlling up to 70% of acute migraine attacks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze