Saturday 8 November 2025

Lovenox superior to heparin in cardio study

20 March 2006

According to research presented at the American College of Cardiology's scientific sessions held in Atlanta, USA, heart attack patients treated with anti-thrombotic agents, as opposed to heparin, are less likely to have a second attack. The conclusion is based on data from comparative studies of Sanofi-Aventis' drug Lovenox (enoxaparin) versus heparin.

The Lovenox study enrolled 20,000 heart attack patients who were assigned the product or heparin for a period of 30 days. When analyzed, the results showed that Lovenox reduced the risk of death 17% in comparison with heparin. However, the analysis also revealed that subjects receiving the French firm's drug were more likely to experience major bleeding, including fatal hemorrhages. The researchers said that this risk was offset by the compound's benefits.

The rate of serious bleeding was below that seen in previous trials of Lovenox (Marketletters passim) due to the lower doses of the drug that were supplied to elderly patients in the trial.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze