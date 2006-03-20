Lovenox superior to heparin in cardio study

According to research presented at the American College of Cardiology's scientific sessions held in Atlanta, USA, heart attack patients treated with anti-thrombotic agents, as opposed to heparin, are less likely to have a second attack. The conclusion is based on data from comparative studies of Sanofi-Aventis' drug Lovenox (enoxaparin) versus heparin.

The Lovenox study enrolled 20,000 heart attack patients who were assigned the product or heparin for a period of 30 days. When analyzed, the results showed that Lovenox reduced the risk of death 17% in comparison with heparin. However, the analysis also revealed that subjects receiving the French firm's drug were more likely to experience major bleeding, including fatal hemorrhages. The researchers said that this risk was offset by the compound's benefits.

The rate of serious bleeding was below that seen in previous trials of Lovenox (Marketletters passim) due to the lower doses of the drug that were supplied to elderly patients in the trial.