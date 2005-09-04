Low-income US seniors "to save nearly $1,500 a year under Medicare Rx benefit"

The amount of money that low-income US seniors spend on prescription drugs will fall nearly 90% under Medicare's upcoming prescription drug coverage, new research from the Medicare Today partnership claims. It says that seniors who earn around $14,500 or less - 150% of the federal poverty level - will see their out-of-pocket costs for prescription medications drop from $1,657.00 to $180.00 a year.

Low-income beneficiaries will see the most substantial savings, but the study estimates that all Medicare enrollees could save an average of nearly $700 a year in out-of-pocket spending. It claims that fully 97% of Medicare beneficiaries could have drug coverage after the program takes effect, compared to 62% who currently have drug coverage.

"Millions of American seniors will soon be eligible for significant savings on the annual cost of their medications, if they enroll for the new Medicare drug benefit, " said Mary Grealy, president of the Healthcare Leadership Council, which is coordinating Medicare Today's efforts.