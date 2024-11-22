LOWER SALES/PROFIT FOR BAYER ITALY

In line with the group's overall international performance, Bayer Italia reports lower sales and profits in 1991. The subsidiary of Germany's Bayer group saw sales drop one-fourth to 65 billion lire ($51.8 million) in profits, on sales down 2.6% to 2,369 billion lire ($1.89 billion). While particularly negative results were forthcoming from Bayer Italia's plastics, polyurethanes and dyes operations in Italy, pharmaceuticals saved the day, with turnover up 4.8% last year to almost 300 billion lire ($239.3 million).
