Lower-than-expected losses at CAT; signs profit-sharing deal with Immunex

Cambridge Antibody Technologies of the UK has postednarrower-than-expected pretax losses of L924,000 ($1.3 million) for the six months ended March 31, 2001, down from L2.1 million in the like, year-earlier period. Revenues rose 3.1% to L6.6 million, due to fees received from collaborative partners Human Genome Sciences, Wyeth-Ayerst and Pharmacia.

The company's R&D spend increased 28.9% to L9.2 million, much of which went on research into its CAT-152 human monoclonal antibody, which has recently been awarded European Orphan Drug status as a treatment to prevent post-operative scarring after glaucoma surgery.

CAT said that the antibody had shown encouraging two-year follow-up results from a Phase I/II study and that Phase II/III trials of CAT-152 will be initiated later this year. Meantime, CAT-192, a treatment for fibrosis and scarring, completed a Phase I clinical trial during the year and CAT-213, for allergic disorders, is expected to progress to Phase I shortly.