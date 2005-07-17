LSBC and Planet expand biomanufacturing program

US firms Large Scale Biology Corp and privately-held Planet Biotechnology have announced an expansion of their biomanufacturing program to extract and purify the latter's lead product, CaroRx, a plant-made antibody to control dental caries.

CaroRx is claimed to be the world's first recombinant plant-made antibody (plantibody) shown in clinical studies to prevent the adhesion to the tooth surface of decay causing bacteria. Planet's tobacco plants expressing the proprietary CaroRx Protected SIgA will be extracted by LSBC at its Owensboro, Kentucky, manufacturing facility. CaroRx is currently approved for sale as a medical device in the European Union.