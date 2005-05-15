LSBC applies for ODD

California, USA-based Large Scale Biology Corp has filed an application with the US Food and Drug Administration to gain Orphan Drug Designation for its lysosomal acid lipase therapeutic enzyme, a naturally-occurring human enzyme involved in the metabolism of certain lipids, such as cholesteryl esters and triglycerides. In certain diseases, including rare genetic disorders, LAL deficiency can result in accumulation of lipids in major organs with subsequent high morbidity and mortality, the company said.
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