Lumen Thera begins enrollment in study of coronary graft failure drug

California, USA-headquartered Lumen Therapeutics has begun enrollment in a Phase I/IIa trial of its drug candidate LT-1951 as a treatment for the prevention of graft failure following saphenous vein coronary artery bypass surgery.
The placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized study is being performed at the Toronto General Hospital, Canada. 50 patients requiring multiple-vein CABG will undergo comparative treatment with LT-1951 and placebo. Each subject will receive at least one graft treated with LT-1951 and one with placebo. The primary biological endpoint will be the within-patient difference in lumen loss as assessed by intravascular ultrasound at 12 months.
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