he company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and operates as a publicly listed entity under the name Lunai Bioworks following a corporate reorganization and rebrand.

The company’s scientific approach combines computational modeling with cell-based therapy development. Its technology platform integrates proprietary datasets and machine-learning tools to support discovery, assessment and design of therapeutic candidates. This capability is paired with efforts to develop off-the-shelf dendritic-cell therapies intended for use across multiple solid tumor settings.

Lunai Bioworks describes a mission to advance treatments that can be scaled and manufactured consistently, incorporating AI to streamline early research. The company’s strategic posture places emphasis on modular platform development, steady expansion of data capabilities and disciplined advancement of its immunotherapy programs.

The lead therapeutic program, referred to as Dendritic Cell Combination Therapy, has been evaluated in preclinical models of solid tumors. The company has reported complete tumor regression in humanized pancreatic cancer models and has highlighted potential applications across additional tumor types. These findings have supported interest from external groups, including a licensing letter of intent announced by the company.

Alongside its therapeutic work, Lunai Bioworks continues to develop computational infrastructure. Platform updates have included the introduction of transformer-based analytical tools designed to support compound generation, risk assessment and screening workflows. These tools are positioned as part of a broader data-driven research ecosystem.

Recent corporate developments include a streamlined capital structure, a reverse stock split and the adoption of a unified corporate identity. These steps are described by the company as measures to support organizational clarity and long-term strategy. Public disclosures also note plans to use external collaborations, licensing discussions and platform enhancements to advance its research agenda.