Lundbeck Launches Citalopram In The UK

Lundbeck launched its highly-selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor Cipramil (citalopram) onto the market in the UK on June 3. The drug is already available in 12 European countries and has been registered in 29; pricing negotiations are ongoing in France and Irish approval is expected in the next few weeks. It is the fifth drug in the SSRI class to reach the market.

The registration dossier for citalopram was actually filed in the UK some time ago, but approval was held up by the regulatory authorities in that country requiring that two long-term efficacy studies of the drug should be performed. Cipramil was actually one of the first SSRIs to be applied for in the UK, but suffered from the negative effects of an earlier drug of this type, Astra's Zelmid (zimelidine), having its license withdrawn in 1985 due to toxicity problems.

Despite the delay in reaching the market in the UK, citalopram has benefited by being only the second SSRI after Pfizer's Lustral (sertraline) to gain a specific indication for long-term use. All the SSRIs are used on a long-term basis due to the nature of the disease, but the citalopram data, showing a clear benefit on the prevention of recurrence or relapse, may be a positive for the drug's promotion.